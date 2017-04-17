Monday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Design Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8’s final design. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Design: Design documents that are allegedly of the final design for the iPhone 8 have leaked, reports BGR. The designs give AAPL fans a good look at what might be the iPhone 8 that comes out later this year. This includes 3D renders of the device that will reportedly be used by supplier Foxconn for its creation. Other renders show the smartphone in a more finished form. Included in these renders is the dual-vertical camera seen in previous leaks.

Touch ID Removal: A new report claims that the iPhone 8 may not come with Touch ID, 9to5Mac notes. According to this rumor, the tech company may chose to completely omit Touch ID from the iPhone 8 if it can’t get it to work underneath the device’s display. While Apple will likely try to avoid this option, it may be one of the better choices. Other options may include low numbers of the devices at launch to keep Touch ID under the display, or putting it on the rear of the device.

macOS Sierra 10.12.5 Beta: The third beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 is now available for download, reports MacRumors. This version of the beta is only available to developers. They can download it from the Mac App Store or the Apple Developer Center. It comes one week after the release of the second macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta. The new software update will likely only include bug fixes due to it not being a major one.