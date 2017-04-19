Wednesday Apple Rumors: Another Possible iPhone 8 Design Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more iPhone 8 design leaks. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone 8 Design: Another leaked document that is claimed to be of the iPhone 8 gives some insight into the device, reports AppleInsider. The document shows an iPhone that has some significant changes over previous versions. This includes a vertical dual camera and Touch ID on the back of the device. Previous rumors have also pointed out these features. However, these may just be plans from one of many prototypes that AAPL is working on.

iPhone SE Repairs: Apple is reportedly having trouble with iPhone SE repairs due to constraints, MacRumors notes. Unnamed sources claim that there was a problem with registering replacement displays in AAPL’s systems. This has resulted in the retail stores having to send the displays back to the tech company. This issue means that those looking for repairs may actually get their iPhone SE completely replaced until the issue is resolved.