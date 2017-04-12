Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Get a Major Redesign

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more iPhone 8 delay problems. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Delay: Another report claims that Apple is having trouble with its iPhone 8 production, reports 9to5Mac. A recent analyst report says that the tech company is having trouble with production of its new TouchID sensors. Rumors claim the sensors will be below the smartphone’s display. AAPL reportedly wants the iPhone 8 to have no front bezel. The problem means that only a small amount of the new sensors are being made. If the issue continues, then the company may drastically redesign the iPhone 8 before its release later this year.

iOS 10.3.2 Public Beta: The second iOS 10.3.2 public beta is now available, MacRumors notes. The beta came out about two weeks after the first public beta of iOS 10.3.2. The developer version of this beta came out a couple of days ago. The beta doesn’t include any major new features. The iOS 10.3.2 update is a small one that will most likely just focus on fixing bugs and increasing stability.

Clips App: Apple’s new Clips app is taking off, reports AppleInsider. The tech company’s app for sharing videos now has at least 1 million downloads. The app was only released a few days ago. It allows users to easily edit videos and share them with friends or post them to social media. At its peak, the app achieved a rank of 28 on the App Store.