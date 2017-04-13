Thursday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone 8 Schematics Leak

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of leaked iPhone 8 schematics. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone 8 Schematics: Schematics for what may be Apple’s iPhone 8 have leaked, reports 9to5Mac. The schematics show a smartphone that is much different than what predictions have been expecting. Starting off the strangeness is the moving of the Touch ID sensor from the front of the device to the rear. It also has a vertical dual-camera on the back, which is a change from the iPhone 7 Plus camera. The leak allegedly comes from AAPL supplier Foxconn, but may be of an early design that went unused.

iPhone RAM: A new report claims that all three 2017 iPhone devices will have the same amount of RAM, MacRumors notes. According to this report, the tech company will be including 3 GB of RAM in all of its 2017 smartphones. The tech company is expected to release an update to the iPhone 7 line, which will likely be called the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus, as well as the iPhone 8. These devices will likely come out this Fall.

Glucose Tracking: Apple may have a secret lab that is working on new ways to track glucose levels, reports CNBC. The idea of finding a new way to track glucose levels was reportedly one of the late Steve Jobs’. A lab in Palo Alto, Calif is believed to be working on this task. The goal is to discover a way to track glucose levels that is continuous and noninvasive. An unnamed source claims that the lab only has about 30 employees and that they report to Johny Srouji, AAPL’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies.