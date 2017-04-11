Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Support Multiple SIM Cards

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible new iPhone 8 feature. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone 8: A new rumor claims that Apple may be changing how it handles SIM cards in the iPhone 8, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company may be ready to add support for multiple SIM cards to its devices. The report cites several patents that have been filed by the company recently. These patents include talk of moving on to eSIM and how it could still have additional support for another SIM card. However, it is still unknown if any of these patents will actually result in the iPhone 8 supporting multiple SIM cards.

Power Management Chips: A new report claims that Apple may start making its own power management chips, MacRumors notes. This report comes from Bankhaus Lampe analyst Karsten Iltgen. Iltgen beleives that AAPL will start producing its own in-house power management chips by 2019. Dialog Semiconductor is the current supplier of power management chips to the company. The analyst believes that if it doesn’t completely move to in-house chips by 2019, it will at least reduce how much it relies on Dialog.

Downgrading: Apple is no longer signing older versions of its mobile operating system, reports AppleInsider. The tech company now doesn’t sign iOS 10.2.1 or iOS 10.3. This means that users that have upgraded to iOS 10.3.1 can’t downgrade their devices back to these versions of the operating system. AAPL regularly stops signing older versions of iOS after the release of a newer version.