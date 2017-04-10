Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Feature Smart Connector

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 getting a Smart Connector. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to add a Smart Connector to the iPhone 8, reports BGR. According to the rumor, the tech company will add the Smart Connector to enable extra features on the device. The rumor claims that these features will include wireless charging and augmented reality functions. It is still unknown how exactly the AR functions will work, or if owners will need extra devices to take advantage of the feature.

iOS 10.3.2 Beta: Apple has released the second beta of iOS 10.3.2 to developers, MacRumors notes. The new beta is only a small update over the previous one. It will likely include some bug fixes that have been discovered in the previous version of iOS 10. However, it is unlikely that it will include any major new features. The update comes out two weeks after the first beta. It can be downloaded via the Developer Center or an over-the-air update.

macOS 10.12.5 Beta: The second beta of macOS 10.12.5 is now available for download, reports 9to5Mac. This beta is for developers that are officially registered with AAPL. Just like with the new iOS 10.3.2 beta, this one is likely only a minor one. This means that there will probably be some bug fixes, but no major features added. It can be downloaded through the Mac App Store. A public version of the beta will likely come out in the next couple of days.