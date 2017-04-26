Wednesday Apple Rumors: There’s A New iPhone Freeze Gltich

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone freeze glitch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Source: Apple

iPhone Freeze: A new glitch has been discovered that can freeze an iPhone, reports BGR. This glitch occurs when a user tries to simultaneously press three buttons while in the Control Center. These are the AirDrop button, the Night Shift button, and either the Alarm, Calculator or Camera buttons. This will cause the device to freeze up for a while, but it doesn’t do any permanent damage. It isn’t a glitch that will be easily activated either. The freeze bug works devices running iOS 10.2 or newer.

Memory Enhancement: Apple’s Tom Gruber says that AI will help with memory enhancement int he future, Business Insider notes. According to Gruber, the cofounder of AAPL’s Siri, this will allow virtual assistants to make up for a person’s own shortcomings. This can include helping them remember specific things and aiding those that suffer from certain disease, such as dementia or schizophrenia. He also says that it would be up to the user to determine what information is worth retaining, not the AI.

Final Cut Pro X Milestone: Final Cut Pro X has reached a new milestone with more than 2 million users, reports AppleInsider. The news of the service reaching 2 million users was made during the National Association of Broadcasters conference. Gaining 2 million users is a good sign for the software, which was hit with many complaints back when it first released in 2011. AAPL has worked to address those complaints in updates.