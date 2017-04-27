Thursday Apple Rumors: AAPL’s Jimmy Iovine Wants to Do More With Video

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the company’s video plans. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Apple Video: Jimmy Iovine, the head of AAPL’s Music service, is planning to bring more video content, reports Bloomberg. During an interview, Iovine said that the music streaming service needs to be about more than just music. He wants it to be about video and other things that could turn it into a pop culture movement. He claims that his video plans have had him talking with R. Kelly, Brian Grazer and J.J. Abrams. He also says that the service isn’t anywhere close to complete in its current state.

iPhone 8 Schematic: Another possible iPhone 8 schematic has leaked online, MacRumors noted. The new iPhone 8 schematic backs up some features that have been seen in previous rumors. One is the dual vertical camera on the back of the device. There’s also a large area on the back of the device that is in a circle. It is possible that this may be for the wireless charging that rumors claim is coming with the 2017 iPhone.

iOS 10.3.2 Beta: Apple has sent out the fifth beta of iOS 10.3.2, reports 9to5Mac. This beta is only for developers that are officially registered with the company. However, a public version will likely soon follow. The new update for iOS is only a minor one, which means that there aren’t likely to be any major new features included with it. Rather, AAPL will likely just focus on fixing bugs found in the previous versions of the mobile operating system.