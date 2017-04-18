Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release New iMac in Q3 2017 (AAPL)

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news concerning the upcoming iMac update. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

New iMac: A new rumor claims that AAPL will release its new iMac updates during the third quarter of 2017, reports DigiTimes. According to the rumor, the company will launch two updates to the iMac line this year. These will be new versions of the 21.5-inch and a 27-inch iMac computers. Quanta Computer will reportedly begin production of the new computers in May. The rumor also says the new iMac models will come with Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) Xeon E3-1285 v6 processor and the latest discrete graphics card.

iPhone 8: More rumors backup previous rumors of iPhone 8 features, Bloomberg notes. The rumors claim that the tech company will release a new high-end device this year with a screen that takes up almost the entire front of the device. This will allow it to have a display about the same size as the iPhone 7 Plus, but on a device that is roughly as big as an iPhone 7. The rumors also say that the device may face a delay due to supply issues. The display may also be curved and Touch ID could be moved to below it.

Headphone Jack Adapter: Rumor has it that Apple will still include its headphone hack adapter with its 2017 smartphones, reports MacRumors. However, it says that it is unlikely the tech will include the device with its 2018 models. Previous rumors have claimed that AAPL will get rid of the adapter this year. Apple started including the adapter with its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus smartphones. These were the first of its smartphones to ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack.