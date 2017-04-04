Tuesday Apple Rumors: AAPL is Working on a New Mac Pro

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a renewed focus on Mac products. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Mac Pro: Apple says that it is planning to release an all-new version of the Mac Pro, reports MacRumors. According to the tech company, it wants to release a new version of the Mac Pro that is modular. The company says that this update will take longer than this year to complete. This means that we won’t be seeing the modular Mac Pro update in 2017. However, the company may release these new computers as soon as next year.

Touch Bar Keyboard: AAPL has filed a patent for a keyboard with a Touch Bar, 9to5Mac notes. The new patent shows that the company may be looking to add the Touch Bar to the Magic Keyboard in a future version. The tech company first introduced the Touch Bar with the release of the 2016 MacBook Pro.While the patent isn’t a confirmation, it does mean that we might see a standalone keyboard with a Touch Bar in the future.

Mac mini: Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller says the company is still dedicated to the Mac mini, reports AppleInsider. Schiller says that the company doesn’t currently have any announcements concerning the device, but that it will continue to be a product in its lineup. It is possible that the tech company is considering an update to the device, but it didn’t reveal anything about such plans.