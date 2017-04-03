Monday Apple Rumors: AAPL Places Large Order of OLED Panels

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of OLED orders. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

OLED Order: A new rumor claims that Apple has placed an order for 70 million OLED panels, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the order from the tech company was placed with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ). Samsung is expected to be the only provider of OLED panels for the rumored 2017 iPhone. This falls in line with previous rumors and estimates for OLED panel orders. The rumor also claims that SSNLF will provide AAPL with up to 95 million OLED panels in this year.

iOS 10.3.1: Apple has released iOS 10.3.1 to the public, 9to5Mac notes. The update is a small one that includes bug fixes and improves the security of the company’s mobile devices. This includes a fix for an exploit that was discovered by Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL ) Project Zero. The exploit could allow attackers to execute code via a Wi-Fi network that could affect a device’s Wi-Fi chip.

10.3.2 Beta: The second beta of iOS 10.3.2 is now available for developers, reports AppleInsider. The new beta is for a small update that will most likely only include bug fixes. One change though is the lack of support for 32-bit systems. This means that the update won’t likely be available for owners of the iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and iPad 4 when it comes out. The build for this version of the iOS 10.3.2 beta is “14E304”.