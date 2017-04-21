Friday Apple Rumors: Apple is Selling More Refurbished MacBook Pros

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of more refurbished MacBook Pros going on sale. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Refurbished MacBook Pro: Apple is now selling more refurbished MacBook Pro computers, reports MacRumors. The tech company now sells refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar laptops. This is the first time that AAPL has started selling refurbished versions of its MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in its store. However, it has already been selling other MacBook Pro computers from last year that don’t feature the Touch Bar. The refurbished Touch Bar models start at $1,529.

iPhone Scam: iPhone owners are being targeted by scammers with a new phishing attack, BGR notes. This attack has the scammers sending text messages to random iPhone devices. The message states that the users Apple ID has been suspended. It asks them to follow a link and enter credit card information to restore the account. However, users should not do this. One of the obvious sign of this scam is the typo “informations”.

Data Center: AAPL is preparing to open a new data center in Viborg, Denmark, reports AppleInsider. The new data center will have a special feature that makes it stand out. This feature allows it to send excess heat into the local heating system. This heat waste will then be used to warm the homes of residents that live nearby. The facility will also run completely on renewable resources. However, it will still be connected to the local power grid in case of emergencies.