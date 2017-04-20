Thursday Apple Rumors: New Apple Watch 2 Coming Later This Month

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the upcoming launch of a new Watch with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ). Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

NikeLab: Apple and Nike are working together to launch a new version of the Watch Series 2 later this month. The new version of the smartwatch will be called the NikeLab. This device comes in neutral colors and includes extra features for runners. Extra features include additional Siri commands, Nike+ Run Club integration, GPS and more. The device will become available on April 27 at nike.com, NikeLab doors and an AAPL pop-up store in Tokyo.

Earth Day: Apple has announced its environmental preparations ahead of Earth Day, reports MacRumors. The tech company says that it plans to end all of mining that it does. Instead, it will create a “closed-loop supply chain”. This will have it only using recycled materials in the creation of new devices. However, it didn’t say when it would be able to switch to this plan. It also says it will continue to push for customers to return used devices to help with this process.

Original Content: Apple is reportedly still interested in creating original content, Mashable notes. An unnamed source says that the company still doesn’t know exactly what it wants to do with original content. They also claims that AAPL still hasn’t decided on who would lead the project. Still, the company appears to be moving forward with original content plans, even if it hasn’t nailed down exactly what those are, yet.