AT&T Inc. (T) Bleeds Customers in Disappointing First Quarter

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is off by about 6% so far in 2017, but T stock is trying to rebound in Tuesday’s after-market trade despite a lackluster first-quarter earnings report.

Earnings for Q1 were in line with expectations at 74 cents per share. However, the top line was another story. Revenues of $39.37 billion were off nearly 3% year-over-year, and failed to reach the Street’s consensus mark of $40.53 billion.

Despite the lukewarm result, AT&T stock is up about 1% in late Tuesday action.

Smaller rivals like T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS ) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) have engaged in aggressive price wars, and it appears that’s catching up to AT&T. In the first quarter, AT&T lost 61,000 postpaid customers in North America, while analysts were expecting 95,000 additions.

In contrast, TMUS recorded 914,000 net postpaid phone subscribers in its recently reported quarter.

Among other highlights from the quarter:

The company’s free cash flow came to $3.2 billion

First-quarter postpaid phone churn was a best-ever 0.9%

The Entertainment Group posted 242,000 IP broadband net additions

2.7 million wireless net additions

Updated full-year 2017 guidance including mid-sing-digit adjusted EPS growth and free cash flow of $18 billion.

T stock looks like it’s being supported by its long-term 200-day moving average, which shares have held since early December. The stock also is nearing oversold levels per its Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading.

Tom Taulli runs the InvestorPlace blog IPO Playbook as well as OptionExercise.com, which provides interactive tools & services for employee stock options of pre/post IPO companies. Follow him on Twitter at @ttaulli. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.