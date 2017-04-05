AT&T Unlimited Data Plan Users to Get Free HBO

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) announced that those who sign up to the company’s unlimited data plan will also have access to HBO for free.

The plan in question is the carrier’s top-tier data plan that allows you to use the most amount of data possible that the company offers without having to use Wi-Fi. It will set you back $90 a month, but now it’ll also give you unlimited access to everything HBO has to offer as long as you stick to it.

The AT&T plan is called Unlimited Plus and it gives you 10 GB of mobile tethering. You can get it at a discount if you get four lines as this move will amount to $185, or $46.25 ahead.

If you consider the fact that HBO NOW goes for $15 a month, you’re really only paying a bit over $30 for a premier data plan. If you already have an HBO account in any shape or form (NOW, GO, cable), AT&T will cover those costs for you.

You will also get HBO on your TV for free if you are signed up to one of AT&T’s TV options. Additionally, Unlimited Plus subscribers who also want DirecTV Now — the company’s TV streaming service online — you will get a $25 discount in total.

T stock fell 0.4% Wednesday during regular trading hours.