Activist Investor Report – 28 Filings to Watch

There were 28 notable investor filings in the last day. QVC owner Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:LVNTA) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) are two large companies of interest in the activist investor filings.

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC. If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

New Activist Investor Filings

Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) – Weichai America Corp. has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 19.99% ownership stake in Power Solutions International, Inc..

New Passive Investor Filings

CEB Inc. (NYSE:CEB) – ICS OPPORTUNITIES, LTD. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in CEB Inc..

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) – Ashe Capital Management, LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 10.15% ownership stake in AppFolio, Inc..

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – PAR INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 5.60% ownership stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc..

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) – Rosalind Advisors, Inc. has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.20% ownership stake in pSivida Corp.

Akers Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) – Empery Asset Management, LP has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 8.45% ownership stake in Akers Biosciences Inc.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

Chemtura Corp. (NYSE:CHMT) – GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 3.66% ownership stake in Chemtura Corp.. This is a decrease of 3.68% from their previous filing.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) – PW Partners Atlas Fund III, LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.60% ownership stake in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 21.48% from their previous filing.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) – Moab Capital Partners LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 6.40% ownership stake in Perceptron, Inc.. This is a decrease of 15.79% from their previous filing.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) – Scripps Eaton M has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 24.60% ownership stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.. This is a decrease of 0.40% from their previous filing.

Capital Senior Living Corp. (NYSE:CSU) – Radix Partners LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.70% ownership stake in Capital Senior Living Corp.. This is a decrease of 73.02% from their previous filing.

Liberty Interactive Corp., Series A Liberty Ventures Common Stock (NASDAQ:LVNTA) – MALONE JOHN C has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting an updated ownership stake in Liberty Interactive Corp., Series A Liberty Ventures Common Stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD) – EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 14.90% ownership stake in Tailored Brands, Inc.. This is an increase of 0.00% from their previous filing.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) – BAKSA STEPHEN D has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.90% ownership stake in SITO Mobile, Ltd.. This is an increase of 2.08% from their previous filing.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX:TPHS) – MFP INVESTORS LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 13.20% ownership stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc.. This is an increase of 5.60% from their previous filing.

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) – CALIFORNIA CAPITAL EQUITY, LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 23.40% ownership stake in tronc, Inc.. This is an increase of 0.00% from their previous filing.

Amended Passive Investor Filings

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – THIRD AVENUE MANAGEMENT LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 4.63% ownership stake in Cavco Industries, Inc.. This is a decrease of 14.10% from their previous filing.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – MORGAN STANLEY has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.20% ownership stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.. This is a decrease of 86.21% from their previous filing.

Sturm Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) – LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 12.22% ownership stake in Sturm Ruger & Company, Inc.. This is an increase of 34.88% from their previous filing.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Rosalind Advisors, Inc. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 9.90% ownership stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. This is an increase of 73.68% from their previous filing.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) – WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

TRC Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRR) – Royce & Associates LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 1.51% ownership stake in TRC Companies, Inc.. This is a decrease of 77.99% from their previous filing.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.60% ownership stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc.. This is an increase of 19.10% from their previous filing.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. This is a decrease of 99.98% from their previous filing.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.10% ownership stake in Premier, Inc.. This is a decrease of 98.28% from their previous filing.

Omnova Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:OMN) – RBC Global Asset Management (U.S.) has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 10.20% ownership stake in Omnova Solutions, Inc.. This is an increase of 17.24% from their previous filing.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 5.95% ownership stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc.. This is a decrease of 45.68% from their previous filing.

