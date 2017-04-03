Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Has a Labor Department Problem

The brokerage arm of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) — Merrill Lynch — has been a respectable profit center for the big bank ever since it was acquired back in 2009. However, BAC stock owners who were looking for the unit’s revenue contribution to kick into high gear on the heels of Trump’s pro-business agenda may want to temper those expectations.

Some newly proposed rules from the Department of Labor could put the kibosh on that potential growth.

That’s not a misprint.

The suggested rule changes originally set to go into effect next week have been postponed until June. They could be altered or postponed again in the meantime. But regulators as well as consumers have tipped their hand. The change is coming, in one form or another, and the Bank of America brokerage division is going to adapt. Indeed, it already has.

The impact still isn’t perfectly clear, but it’s clearly not going to bolster the bank’s brokerage business.

New Fiduciary Rules

The short version of the story is, rather than merely determining that a specific stock or mutual fund trade in an IRA is a suitable one for a particular client, a stock broker/investment adviser must now act in a client’s best interest … in all ways, at all times, for a specific client.

This new standard also takes into account how that adviser is compensated. A mutual fund or an annuity purchased within a retirement account may be a sound investment for an individual. But the fact these products result in higher payout for the broker may mean those products aren’t necessarily in that person’s best interest.

In simpler terms, a broker or commission-based adviser will be a true fiduciary if the DoL’s proposed rules are put into place.

The suggested rules don’t necessarily preclude certain types of trades or products from an IRA account, but brokerage firms haven’t left anything to chance. Any actions that might even be accused of violating the fiduciary standard are already being banned.

Case(s) in point: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) will stop charging commissions for IRA account trades suggested by a broker. Instead, JPMorgan’s clients with an IRA will have a choice of paying a flat annual fee to that adviser, or manage their own account without getting advice from a broker. Merrill Lynch is doing something similar, as are others.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ), on the other hand, isn’t following that lead. Instead, Morgan Stanley is keeping its commission-based IRA model, certain it will be able to meet the new fiduciary standard and sidestep any conflict of interest concerns.

Impact on Bank of America

If you’re wondering, yes — this is a reason for BAC stock longs to be concerned.

In jeopardy is a wide swath of revenue that its Merrill Lynch arm had been producing. The potential impact on the bank’s bottom line stems from the added cost of compliance with new rules, and lost commissions; fee-based generally aren’t as profitable.

Next Page