Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock Isn’t Out of Downside

A hike and punt pattern followed by a caution flag mean it’s time to position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) for a bit more downside. And once more, even if you’re going to switch sides later on, an out-of-the-money long put spread is the right option to play right now. Let me explain.

It has been all downhill, or more aptly, it’s been a “hike call” then a punt downfield in BAC stock since last month’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting delivered a nearly written in stone, third 25 basis point increase to rates.

In the days following the rate increase, maybe disappointment over a less hawkish Federal Reserve and Bank of America investors possibly feeling they overshot on “how much and how quickly” has led to a more defensive line coming out onto the playing field for ‘da bulls.

If you’re wondering why BofA stock has tumbled lower, fingers could be pointed at an exhausted (figuratively and literally) Trump Rally. Bullish market action relying heavily on pixie dust and blue skies turned toxic after Donald Trump’s, (“Wrong, False!! It’s Ryan’s!”) American Health Care Act was declared d.o.a. late last month.

The AHCA fallout as it relates to BAC stock, as well as the broader market, has introduced a new and more bearish narrative. Investors are now grappling with other campaign promises such as lower corporate taxes and other economic growth plans being compromised.

BAC Stock Daily Chart

When I last wrote about BAC stock it was back on March 14 in front of the Fed meeting. The focus was on shorting the banker based on a priced-for-perfection situation both off and on the weekly price chart.

The analysis proved prescient, with shares of Bank of America falling as much as 12% at their recent low and generating a nice profit for a discussed below-market, long put spread.

Now and as the BAC daily stock chart shows, following the hike and punt pattern, a bearish caution flag has come into play. And that points to even lower prices ahead for Bank of America.

