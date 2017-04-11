Samsung retakes smartphone vendor crown from Apple >>> READ MORE
3 Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Climb

Banking stocks have been on a rollercoaster, but BAC, ZION and WFC are good bets

  |  By Laura Hoy, InvestorPlace Contributor
Bank stocks were a hot commodity when Donald Trump became America’s 45th president because many believed that looser regulations and higher interest rates would help bolster a sector that has been struggling since the financial crisis. However, when the excitement surrounding the presidential elections died down, bank stocks took a bit of a hammering, especially with earnings season upon us.

Some analysts have warned that bank stocks may fall even further as they release their earnings data in the coming days because lofty expectations coupled with high valuations could make for disappointing results. However, with that in mind, investors might want to consider which bank stocks to buy while prices are in a more reasonable range.

There are quite a few choices when it comes to bank stocks, but Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) are three good bets that offer solid operations and a rosy future outlook.

