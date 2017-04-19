Barnes & Noble Announces International Tabletop Day Event

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS ) has announced that it will be holding a tabletop gaming event later this month.

Source: Barnes & Noble Website

Barnes & Noble says that it will be holding a tabletop gaming event at more than 200 of its stores on Saturday, April 29. The event is being held in celebration of International Tabletop Day and this year’s theme is “Tell us how board games changed your life”.

Barnes & Noble’s tabletop gaming event will start at 6:00 p.m. on April 29. During the event, the bookstore will ask attendees to share videos with stories about how board games have changed their lives. These video can be shared on social media with the hashtags #tabletopday and #BNGameNight.

The tabletop gaming event being held by Barnes & Noble will let fans of the genre come together to play several featured board games. It will also act as a way to inform new customers about the hobby.

Here is a list of some of the featured board games that will be available during the event.

Quartz

Kodama

Potion Explosion

You Gotta Be Kitten Me

One Night Ultimate Werewolf

New York, 1901

Barnes & Noble will also be celebrating International Tabletop Day with discounts. Customers can pick up select board games for 20% off. Members of the retailer’s club can also get an additional 10% off on these purchases. However, these offers will only be available to customers buying the board games at physical retail locations.

Those that want to attend the tabletop gaming event at Barnes & Noble later this month can use the company’s store tracker to find out what locations will be taking part in the celebration.