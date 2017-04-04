Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2017: How to Get Your Free Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry’s is offering free ice cream to customers today for Free Cone Day 2017.

Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day 2017 will start at 12:00 p.m. today and will last until 8:00 p.m. tonight. The promotion will have the company handing out a free ice cream cones to its customers that stop by today.

Ben & Jerry’s fans that are looking to get free ice cream cones today only need to stop by one of the company’s Scoop Shops during the times mentioned above. Scoop Shops around the world will be taking part in Free Cone Day 2017. There will also be a few other special locations where the company will be giving out free ice cream cones today.

Ben & Jerry’s is also promoting three of its ice cream flavors today with hashtags. The hashtags for these flavors are #TeamCookieDough, #TeamPhishFood and #TeamCherryGarcia. The hashtag #FreeConeDay has been used in previous years to share experiences online and will most likely be used again today once the offer starts.

Customers that have a hard time deciding on which flavor they should try today are in luck. There is no limit on free ice cream cones from Ben & Jerry’s. This means that customers can get back in line for another free cone as much as they want today.

“Why wait for next year’s Free Cone Day? Just get back in line for another free cone. Over and over again. We’re not counting. Really, go for it,” a statement on the Ben & Jerry’s website reads.