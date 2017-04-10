3 Stocks That Will Benefit From Good Relations With China

The hotly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended without incident despite worries that Trump’s anti-China rhetoric on the campaign trail would hurt the two countries’ relationship.

Trump’s promises to renegotiate trade deals with China and bring jobs back to America had many industries on pins and needles, as their operations depend heavily on a positive relationship with the Asian superpower.

While this week’s meetings were just the first of many, Trump and Xi were both positive about the initial conversations, saying that progress had been made and they are both interested in maintaining a solid trade relationship between the two countries.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two were just sticking to the script for the cameras and there is some question about how U.S. involvement in Syria will impact Trump’s relationship with Xi, but for now, things seem stable.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS ) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN ) will all be heaving a collective sigh of relief at the news, as all three stand to lose a great deal of cash if American-Chinese relations turn sour.

Next Page