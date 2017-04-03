Best Buy Co Inc Is (BBY) Up Since Its Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) . BBY shares have added about 9.0% in that time frame, outperforming the market.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to the stock’s next earnings release, or is it due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let’s take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Best Buy (BBY) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag

Best Buy reported mixed quarterly numbers for fourth-quarter fiscal 2017. The company posted earnings per share of $1.95 beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 and increasing 27% year over year. Notably, this is the seventeenth-consecutive quarter in which the company’s earnings have surpassed the estimates. In the reported quarter, earnings were driven by sound promotional strategy, continuous optimization of merchandise margins as well as due to robust expense management.

Including one-time items, quarterly earnings per share came in at $1.91 compared with $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

However, on the revenues front the company disappointed investors by missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate after surpassing the same in the preceding three quarters. The company’s revenues declined 1% to $13,482 million and also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,608 million.

Revenues were near the mid-point of its guidance range. Comparable-store sales (comps) were down 0.7%, compared with a decline of 1.7% in the prior-year period.

Adjusted operating profit came in at $900 million, up 11.4% year over year. While adjusted operating margin was 6.7%, in comparison with 5.9% in the prior-year quarter.

Best Buy’s Segment Details

Domestic segment revenues dipped 1.4% year over year to $12,338 million, primarily due to 0.9% decline in comparable sales and loss of revenues from 11 large-format as well as 31 Best Buy Mobile store shut downs.

Domestic comparable-online sales increased 17.5 % to $2.3 billion. The upside was driven by improved traffic and conversion rates.

The segment’s adjusted gross profit increased 1.7% to $2,749 million during the quarter. Adjusted margin came in at 22.3% compared with 21.6% in the prior-year quarter on the back of better margin rates in the computing as well as home theater categories. Adjusted operating income jumped 8.3% to $819 million while adjusted margin expanded 60 basis points (bps) to 6.6%.

International segment revenues rose 2.5% to $1,144 million, primarily backed by favorable currency impact, periodic profit sharing advantage from the company’s services plan portfolio and growth in Mexico business wherein comparable sales increased 0.9%.

The segment’s adjusted gross profit rose 15.2% to $281 million in the quarter and gross margin increased 280 bps to 24.6%. Adjusted operating profit came in at $81 million in comparison with $52 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income margin came in at 7.1% compared with 4.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Now let’s take a look at other financial details from Best Buy’s statement…

