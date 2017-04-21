8 Retail Stocks That Can Win Despite Amazon

It’s no secret that retail stocks have struggled. Of course, some companies are doing worse than others. Many have had trouble, plenty are stagnating and a rare few are bucking the trend. The key is having the right product in the right place. It also helps if the retailer is able to box-out or fend off the power of e-commerce.

Source: Shutterstock

Retail sales haven’t climbed more than 1% since May of last year, while results for March were actually negative.

We’ve seen the SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) stumble 2% on the year and 4% over the past 12 months.

Online retailers have fared much better though. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has climbed 20% on the year and 42% over the past 12 months. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY ) has seen its stock climb 8% in 2017 and 33% over the past year.

Of course, those are just two stocks vs. an entire sector. But the point is the same: Retail is getting its butt kicked, with the exception of a few names. So what stocks are doing well? Let’s take a look at the eight retail stocks not getting crushed by Amazon.

