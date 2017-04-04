Big Tech Goes to War Over Toshiba Corp (TOSBF) Flash Memory

Last week, shareholders of Toshiba Corp (USA) (OTCMKTS: TOSBF ) voted to approve the separation of the company’s NAND flash memory business, with the intention of attracting outside companies and initiating what amounts to, essentially, an auction of its most valuable asset.

In early February, Barron’s reported that Toshiba execs were apparently considering the sale of the NAND business to offset the company’s debt. At the time, “Toshiba’s equity [had] dropped to negative $1.7 billion, so it needs to come up with at least that much cash to stay afloat.”

That negative equity was the result of a $6.3 billion write-down, which apparently stemmed from “accounting regularities” and “overstated profits” of more than $1.2 billion and ultimately led to the resignation of the company’s chairman.

Initially, Toshiba attempted to auction off a 20% stake in its NAND business, but nothing came of that, likely because “the serious proposals probably all required the investor to get majority control of the business.”

With no alternative options, the proposal to completely sever and sell the flash memory business was put to a vote, with more than two-thirds of shareholders approving the proposal.

International Ramifications of Toshiba’s NAND Flash Memory

Toshiba’s NAND flash memory business has been described as the company’s crown jewel, and rightly so. In 1984, Toshiba invented flash memory and in 1989 released NAND flash memory chips. Simply put, NAND flash memory is “non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data.” This technology has become the international standard for temporary data storage (i.e., USB thumb drives, MP3 players and other devices where files are frequently overwritten).

Since offering a 20% stake in the business didn’t yield any viable bids, the company seemingly has no choice but to sell the entire unit. With flash memory being one of the largest pieces of technology found in everything from smartphones to automobiles to modern kitchen appliances, the owner of that business will have immediate influence on the global flash memory market. This thesis is supported by estimates from Nomura, which indicate that “global NAND sales could increase 51.2% year over year to $51 billion in 2017.”

The List of Bidders Is Huge

As you can imagine, the number of companies that would love nothing more than to get their hands on Toshiba’s NAND business is massive. Companies from across the globe have lined up, with bids coming from private investors, investment funds, other chipmakers, as well as a number of tech behemoths.

According to Business Insider, there are currently about 10 potential bidders interested in Toshiba’s NAND business, including the Japanese government itself, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO ), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC ), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

Not all of the bids have been made public, but it was reported that Broadcom offered approximately $18 billion, which is “at the high end of the expected range of $13 billion to $18 billion for Toshiba’s chip unit.”

Acquiring Toshiba’s flash memory business will allow the winning bidder to either design and manufacture its own memory chips, or gain influence — and profit — from the existing international ecosystem.

