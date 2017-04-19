Bill O’Reilly Pushed Out of Fox News Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Bill O’Reilly is being forced out of Fox News (NASDAQ: FOXA ) following claims of sexual harassment against the host.

The long-time host of “The O’Reilly Factor” will no longer be working for the station two and a half weeks after a New York Times investigation came to light that revealed how Fox News and its parent company 21st Century Fox stood by him despite these allegations.

There were at least five women who came forth and accused O’Reilly of sexual harassment, leading the company to settle with them for roughly $13 million. More than 50 advertisers had abandoned his show since this information came to light.

Women within the company were outraged by the fact that O’Reilly stuck with the company in an institution that is supposed to respect women. However, much like Roger E. Ailes left the role of Fox News chairman, O’Reilly has been ousted by the company.

The 67-year-old has been with the network since 1996 when he became a news anchor for the company, eventually garnering the title of the top-rates news anchor in U.S. television.

Nomura senior analyst Anthony DiClemente said that O’Reilly’s departure will cost Fox News less than $100 million in advertising sales per year.

The show brought in $325 million in ad revenue between 2015 and 2016, making it the top revenue producer of any show on Fox News, CNN or MSNBC.

FOXA stock fell 0.9% Wednesday.