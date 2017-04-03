The Bill O’Reilly Sexual Harassment Scandal: 12 Things to Know

Bill O’Reilly, host of Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor, is facing a sexual harassment scandal.

Here are a few things to know about the sexual harassment scandal surrounding Bill O’Reilly.

There are four different women that have made sexual harassment claims against the TV personality. Two of the cases are already known and were settled outside of court. Wendy Walsh is one of the other women, and she claims that O’Reilly broke a verbal agreement to make her a contributor after she refused his advances. The other claim comes from Andrea Tantaros, who is currently in a legal battle with Fox News over sexual harassment claims concerning former chairman Roger Ailes. Bill O’Reilly isn’t listed as a defendant in Tantaros’ lawsuit, but she claims that he made unwanted advances toward her. Tantaros’ psychologist also claims that the former Fox News anchor would complain about unwanted advances from O’Reilly. O’Reilly claims that the reason he settles the cases outside of court is to protect his family from the unwanted news headlines. He also says that there has never been a complaint filed against him, even anonymously, through Fox News’ Human Resources Department. Some employees claim that they haven’t filed complaints for fear of repercussions. Fox News has acknowledged that it spoke with Bill O-Reilly about the sexual harassment claims and that some were settled by him personally. Lisa Bloom, the civil rights attorney for Walsh, is calling for Fox News to undergo an independent investigation. She also claims that this isn’t her first case against Fox News and that she doesn’t expect it to be her last.

You can follow these links to learn more about the sexual harassment scandal that is surrounding Bill O’Reilly.