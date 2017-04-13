BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Wins the Battle -- Can it Win the War?

Fresh off beating its quarterly earnings estimates, BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) announced on April 12 it won a binding interim arbitration decision awarding the company $815 million as a result of royalty overpayments made to Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) between 2010 and 2015. Not surprisingly, BlackBerry stock jumped almost 20% on the news.

BBRY stock hitting a 52-week high in April 12 intraday trading is a clear sign investors view the company’s surprise win against Qualcomm as a major victory — but is it enough to win the war to remain independent? Or does it get bought out now that it’s flush with cash?

Here’s my take on both sides of the argument.

BBRY’s Turnaround Just Gained Speed

CEO John Chen is in the middle of transforming the former handset maker into a software company that can compete with the big boys like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ); an $815 million payday is like winning the lottery given it represents about 15% of market cap.

Analysts expect Chen to use the cash for acquisitions and grow the sales team.

“We believe any acquisitions to build out BlackBerry’s IoT sales channels would be attractive,” TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan wrote in a note to clients. “Moreover, the cash could be used to continue to build out the company’s own sales team.”

As mentioned, BBRY stock had a better-than-expected fourth-quarter report, generating a non-GAAP profit of 4 cents per share, seven cents better than a year ago and three cents better than the 1-cent estimate for the quarter. More importantly, BlackBerry believes it will make a full-year adjusted non-GAAP profit in fiscal 2018.

“Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, we expect to grow at or above the overall market in our software business,” said Chen in the Q4 2017 press release. “We also expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and to generate positive free cash flow for the full year.”

Throughout 2017, BlackBerry has done an excellent job strengthening its balance sheet; the $815 million arbitration award will bolster it even more. As of Feb. 28, 2017, BlackBerry had cash and investments totaling $1.7 billion and long-term debt of just $591 million for net cash of $1.1 billion. Add the $815 million to the pile, and it’s going forward with expectations of a fiscal profit and $2 billion cash to make some software moves.

