BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Stock Needs More Than a Successful Lawsuit

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY ) shows how unpredictable the U.S. legal system can really be. Of course, last week the company won an $815 million arbitration award against Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) regarding a royalty dispute. As a result, BlackBerry stock spiked 14%.

It’s easy to see the lawsuit as a critical inflection point for BlackBerry stock, but proceed with skepticism.

The fact is, the fundamentals for BlackBerry stock are still far from robust; In the latest quarter, revenues plunged by 38% to $286 million and the net loss came to $47 million.

Granted, BBRY is in the midst of a grueling restructuring — involving the transition from hardware to enterprise software. So yes, it is reasonable to expect big-time drops on the top line.

So perhaps the money from the lawsuit will help with the efforts. But then again, BBRY has not been a company constrained by cash, having $1.1 billion (after excluding the long-term debt) in the bank prior to the windfall. It’s also important to note that the company had already indicated that it would reach cash-flow positive by early next year.

In fact, if you take a look back at tech history, there are notable examples of how lawsuits did little to reverse fundamental problems. Just some include Novell and Sun Microsystems, which won substantial antitrust judgements against arch rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).The key for BlackBerry stock is whether the company can effectively leverage its assets to get a chunk of the cybersecurity market.

No doubt, there are some juicy opportunities, such as with mobile devices, autos and even the Internet of Things (Iot).Part of the strategy has involved M&A, such as for Good Technology and QNX. But BBRY also has a long history of software development, especially with its core operating systems and servers.

