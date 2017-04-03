Even after BlackBerry Ltd’s (NASDAQ: BBRY ) results beat expectations on Friday morning, most investors and pundits still seem to be lost in the trees of the company’s financial results and near-term outlook, while ignoring the forest of the company’s tremendous, longer term opportunities.

Specifically, BlackBerry has made huge strides in several tech markets that are either rapidly growing, or huge, or both. Among these are connected autos, the cloud and IT security.

Moreover, a number of the company’s products in these areas have been validated by huge enterprises, and its CEO previously successfully turned around a company that was on the brink of failure. Going forward, BBRY should be able to more fully exploit the rapid growth of the markets it has entered and the strength of its products, enabling its software revenue to rapidly accelerate.

Consequently, investors should buy BBRY stock, which currently has a compelling valuation.

Tech Growth Catalysts for BBRY Stock

BlackBerry’s QNX operating system for connected cars has a market share of about 47%, as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ), General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ) , and Audi all utilize it. Ford recently further validated the strength of BBRY’s connected car technologies by agreeing to hire 400 BlackBerry workers to further develop wireless systems.

According to BI Intelligence, “the connected-car market is growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 45%,” and 75% of all cars shipped in 2020 “will be built with internet-connection hardware.”

As BlackBerry CEO John Chen indicated, BBRY can make much more money by building new apps for cars and charging fees for them. He also plans to provide components of self-driving vehicles. If and when self-driving cars take off, Blackberry is going to make a great deal of money from in-car apps and the components it’s developing, providing a crucial growth catalyst for BlackBerry stock.

Cybersecurity is a huge market, as it’s expected to jump to $202 billion in 2021 from $122.5 billion in 2016, according to research firm MarketsAndMarkets. The U.S. government recently validated BlackBerry’s security solutions by granting the company FedRAMP and Authority to Operate certificates.

Additionally, Chen reported on March 31 that, “Giuliani Partners selected BlackBerry Secure as the underlying software platform to support its consulting practice for government enterprise customers.” Not only is the CEO of Giuliani Partners, Rudy Giuliani, a confidante of President Donald Trump, but he is going to advise the administration on cybersecurity.

It seems like BBRY stock has gained an inside track on cybersecurity deals with the U.S. government. Furthermore, according to Chen, the U.S. certifications will enable the company to sell security to “a lot of (other) governments.” Finally, BlackBerry’s security business seems to be gaining traction outside of governments, as it won security deals with several large companies last quarter, including Deutsche Post DHL, Nationwide Mutual Insurance and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Next Page