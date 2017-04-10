Despite Missteps, BP Plc (ADR) (BP) Stock Can Still Deliver the Goods

Whether people want to admit it or not, President Donald Trump has been good for the markets. The benchmark exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY ) is up 5% year-to-date. This is fairly remarkable, considering that since the beginning of March, Wall Street has hit a slow patch. The one sector that hasn’t quite received the benefits of the “Trump rally” are energy stocks.

It’s a reversal of fortune for companies like BP Plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ). Once a poster child for oil stocks mired in a public relations crisis, BP eventually clawed its way back.

While I won’t excuse the horrific damage that the company caused in the 2010 oil spill, what’s done is done. People and corporations can’t wallow in their mistakes forever. BP took it on the chin, and soldiered on, ultimately gaining 31% in 2016.

Right now, however, the enthusiasm does not appear to have carried over. BP stock is down 6.3% since its January opener, and is struggling to break out of the doldrums. Since early February, BP has largely gone nowhere.

Naturally, several investors are frustrated.

The “good news” about the pedestrian trading is that energy stocks overall are heavily burdened, particularly big oil stocks. Marquee rivals such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (ADR) (NYSE: RDS.A , NYSE: RDS.B ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ) haven’t shown much to their shareholders, either. Therefore, BP stock is unlikely to lose much volume to its core competitors.

However, schadenfreude has limited value on Wall Street. Can BP stock rise above the fray in energy stocks on its own merits?

BP Stock Has a Mountain to Climb

At first glance, that notion doesn’t seem very plausible. As InvestorPlace writer Tom Taulli notes, BP is not blessed with great financials. Against key metrics such as profitability margins, return-on-equity, and sales growth, BP stock is consistently terrible. Worse, the company ranks well below the average among big oil stocks.

That’s saying a lot considering the pain inflicted against energy stocks in general. Major clunkers exist within the sector, dragging the entire average way down. Even with that mulligan, BP stock fundamentally looks extremely ugly.

Then, as Taulli states, you have to factor in oil price volatility. Frankly, energy stocks are getting a bum deal so far this year because of their underlying indices. Apparently, the international benchmark Brent Crude Oil is still deciding whether it wants to play “good cop” or “bad cop.” Currently, it’s playing bad cop, with the Brent index down 7% year to date.

Next Page