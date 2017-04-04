Buy 3 Top Profitable Stocks for Stupendous Returns (EBIX, AAOI, SORL)

A company with high profitability manages to meet all its operating and non-operating expenses and still provide high returns to its investors. In this respect, profitability analysis is used to measure the pricing strategies of a company and helps in select the top performing companies.

One of the best ways to measure a company’s profitability is ratio analysis.

There are three key profitability ratios – gross income ratio, operating income ratio, pre-tax profit margin and net income ratio. From these, we have chosen the most effective and commonly used profitability ratio, net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio Determines Profit

Net income ratio gives us the exact profit level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenue. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s capability to bear all its operating and non-operating expenses from its sales revenue.

A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample sales revenue and successfully manage all its business functions.

Screening Parameters

Net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank equal to #1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks are allowed. With the Zacks Rank proving itself to be one of the best rating systems out there, this is a great way to start things off.

12-Month Trailing Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that possess higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months showcase better financial performance.

Stocks that possess higher sales and net income growth in the last 12 months showcase better financial performance. 12-Month Trailing Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

High net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability. % Rating Strong Buy greater than 70%: This indicates that 70% of the analysts covering these stocks are optimistic.

Here are three stocks that qualified the screening:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI ) designs and develops advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, laser transmitters, etc. It has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of more than 100%.

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ: EBIX ) is one of the leading international suppliers of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. It has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 14.4%.

Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL ) specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake systems and other related products. It has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 38.1%.

