3 Transportation Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

Although broader market indices such as the S&P 500 index or the Dow Jones Industrial Average are considered the ultimate benchmarks, it’s transportation stocks that are the true economic bellwether. After all, if companies aren’t shipping products across our great nation, our economy is literally stagnant. In fact, the Dow Jones Transportation Average is the oldest stock market index in use today.

Created in 1884, the index covered transportation stocks for more than a decade before the DJIA materialized. If the sector was so important back then, it stands to reason that it’s at least as important today. Sure, technology has dramatically changed over the past 130-plus years. But until we get to Star Trek-level advancements, people still require physical shipping of goods.

If history is any indicator, things are looking bright for transportation stocks, many which have suffered volatile trading. First and foremost, the optimism is catalyzed by the very top. President Trump ran on the ticket of restoring America’s infrastructure. Nothing could be more “Murica” than trucking.

But it’s not just empty rhetoric. Transportation stocks rapidly surged when the former real estate mogul unexpectedly took the White House. Not only that, President Trump is sitting on an unheralded record. Going back to at least the 1990s, no other Commander-in-chief has produced as much gains for transportation stocks between election day and the end of that particular year.

By the numbers, the current administration “produced” 8.6% gains in the DJTA. President Obama only mustered a pedestrian 2% in 2012 and a decline of 13% in 2008, due to the financial collapse. President George W. Bush averaged 6.5% in his two terms, while President Clinton averaged 5% even.

So for all the criticisms against today’s state of affairs, transportation stocks are definitely not complaining. Here are three sector names that you will want to buy before they take off!

