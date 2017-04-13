Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) have been on fire this year, although some investors wouldn’t touch NFLX stock with a ten-foot pole. It’s volatile and it’s valuation is high. But, you can’t ignore the global dominance Netflix has when it comes to streaming video.

Take it from me — someone who hasn’t owned Netflix stock — this one’s success was hard to miss. With shares currently trading near $145, investors everywhere — again, including me — are kicking themselves for missing out. After all, less than six months ago, NFLX stock was trading below $100. Since then, it’s up a casual 45%.

That’s great for those who have been long. But, are they now staring down a barrel loaded with risk?

Why Netflix Ain’t Your Average Flick

Like we talked about with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) just the other day, Netflix stock doesn’t trade based on valuation. Without a connection to valuation, evaluating NFLX becomes very difficult.

When we evaluated the “FANG” stocks, two were easy — Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ). That’s because the valuations justify their stock price. The other two, despite being regular components to our everyday life, weren’t so easy. Those two stocks were NFLX and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

Instead of trying to buy Amazon, Netflix or Tesla based on valuation, investors have to focus on other catalysts. Put simply, these are story stocks. When the narratives are positive, the stocks do well. When the narratives worsen, they tank.

In Netflix’s case, strong subscription growth and impressive content gets bulls excited. However, poor global expansion execution and a miss on subscriber estimates gets the bears going.

A Closer Look at NFLX Stock

So, if you can’t value Netflix, how do you trade it? How do you justify owning it? It’s simple really. If you believe in the streaming trend, then it makes sense to bet on the leader. Netflix isn’t for everybody, but for those who can stomach the volatility, big gains can be had.

Let’s look at two charts, the short-term and the long-term, starting with the latter.

As you can see, NFLX stock went through a bit of a struggle in 2016. However, it had little trouble exploding higher near the end of the year. Since it rose above $140 in January 2017, though, it has had trouble pushing higher (blue semi-circle). Previous resistance of $130 (blue line) could act as support for Netflix.

Looking at the short-term chart, it’s easier to see the consolidation near $140, while support at $130 isn’t so obvious. However, NFLX is sitting right on its 50-day moving average. This same level was tested just a few weeks ago. Generally, the more times a stock tests support or resistance, the more likely it is to break.

With earnings coming up, though, that makes this a tougher trade. Support could completely give way, or it could propel NFLX stock higher.

