Buy Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock Without Worry

Price action following a recent downgrade in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is enough to make Goldman Sachs blush. But after a steep and swift decline over the past month that’s left NVDA 8% in the red despite today’s 2% bump, is it really time to buy NVDA stock?

Source: Shutterstock

Let’s take a look at what’s happening both off and on the NVDA chart and then present a limited-risk options strategy to match our view.

If you thought the venerable Goldman Sachs holds sway with investors, think again. Shares of NVDA are off 10% since broker Pacific Crest cut semiconductor outfit Nvidia to “underweight” from “sector weight” back on April 4.

Pacific Crest cited a saturated GPU market, lower Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) Switch sales margins and a likely pause in the company’s data center business as reasons behind the downgrade in NVDA.

However, repeated bullish analyst notes on Nvidia from Goldman over the past couple months are net-net underwater and well-removed from a $130 price target in NVDA stock.

So, who’s right and who’s wrong? Only time is really going to tell, but I personally welcome the near-sighted focus on Pac Crest’s bearish Nvidia stock narrative by other investors.

The way I see the situation in Nvidia, the current about-face in one of 2016’s best-performing stocks is creating an opportunity, to pick up a company entrenched in some of the market’s strongest, secular growth areas, on the cheap and maybe a good deal cheaper.

NVDA Stock Daily Chart



Click to Enlarge Last month, following a 21% corrective move that reset NVDA stock’s base count, I was optimistic of higher prices in the making. The constructive price action looked sufficient to have removed prior excessive and erratic behavior that grew over the course of NVDA’s massive bullish run during 2016.

Over the past couple weeks, though, Nvidia stock has proceeded to get knocked back down and challenge its corrective lows. The evolving price action puts shares into a potentially bullish, double-bottom situation if NVDA is able to reverse higher.

If NVDA shares continue to move down in price, a lower-low variation of the double-bottom pattern could set up as low as the drawn in neckline near $91.50.

Below the neckline and Nvidia stock bears will have momentum in their favor down to $84 a share. A decline of that size works out to a corrective move of just over 30%. It also offers a test of the 200-day simple moving average and 38% retracement level from the February 2016 low.

So what if NVDA still isn’t finished correcting and fails to hold those supports above today’s pop? That’s potentially very bad news. Technically, Nvidia stock could be following through on a measured move from a head-and-shoulders pattern. Conservatively, a break of the neckline signals an eventual move in NVDA down near $68.

Next Page