Buy the Axon Enterprise Inc (TASR) Stock Dip Now!

The company known as Taser International is now Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: TASR ), and big changes are in store.

Axon announced Wednesday that it was a making a critical push to usher in the era of the body camera. Namely, TASR will be giving away free body cameras to every police officer in the United States.

It looks like a one-year free trial, and TASR hopes it will accelerate Axon body camera adoption in the U.S. In addition to the name change, which shows that the company is fully embodying the pivot, Axon will trade under the ticker AAXN.

Specifically, Axon is offering:

One Axon Body 2 camera per sworn officer

Digital evidence data storage with an Evidence.com “Unlimited Pro” license

Two mounts per officer

Docking station to securely upload body camera footage

Access to the full Axon Academy online training library

It’s the full suite of Axon product offerings, and every police officer is getting it for free for the next year. So far, the market is not liking the news. Investors bought up the stock before the announcement. TASR stock traded as high as $23.20 on Wednesday morning.

The press release, however, was accompanied by a sharp drop in TASR shares. The stock has turned negative on the day and now sits around $21.50 as of this writing.

The sharp reversal in TASR stock makes sense. After all, Axon is a business, not a charity. It can’t just give away a year’s worth of product to every law enforcement agency in the U.S. and not have that affect near-term financial performance. The market, however, seems to be ignoring the boldness of this move and the long-term tailwinds it implies.

A Bold Move By Axon

This is a very bold move indeed by the new Axon. It’s a massive bet that it has the best product in the body camera market. Its also a massive bet that there is a real advantage to being first.

