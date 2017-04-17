Buy the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Turnaround!

It’s no secret, the world’s largest energy company, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), has been a “low energy” situation for XOM stock investors. But can a price drilling and rising geopolitical risks offer a new trick for this Dog of the Dow? Let’s take a look at what’s happening off and on the XOM stock chart and then offer an options strategy to support our view.

If during late 2016 or in 2017 you bought into the notion the Trump administration’s energy agenda or production cuts by OPEC should act as supports for XOM stock, it probably hasn’t been a good year for your investment.

A quarterly payout of 0.92% to shareholders has been no match for a decline in XOM stock of nearly 9.5% this year. Exxon Mobil’s performance has also been a dog compared to the Dow’s own gain of 4%. But could the price shellacking in XOM stock have finally reached bottom and a possible turning point?

Increased geopolitical risks from the likes of North Korea, Syria and Russia sound supportive of tighter supplies, rising oil prices and in turn a boost for Exxon Mobil and XOM stock. There’s also that steady yield to consider as investors turn toward safer and typically less volatile returns in this type of environment.

XOM stock is a Dividend Aristocrat. The company has paid investors regularly for more than a century. What’s more, Exxon Mobil has secured its status as dividend royalty by increasing its dividend for 34 years straight — and one that’s currently offering an above-market payout of 3.67%.

Bottom line, XOM stock offers an opportunity to buy into a very well-managed and well-funded company whose prospects, through both its own efforts and macro environment, should begin delivering positive total returns for its investors after a few doggish years of underperformance.

Click to Enlarge Over the past month, not much has changed for XOM stock. But after establishing this year’s decline in share price that could bode well for bullish investors.

Technically and as the weekly chart of Exxon Mobil illustrates, testing during late February into March of Exxon’s 50% retracement level has remained intact. The challenge has been supported by the completion of a Fibonacci-based mirror move or two-step pattern denoted by matching legs AB and CD. Overall, that’s bullish for shares.

What’s also nice to see and constructive for higher prices is XOM stock’s stochastics curling higher from an oversold condition. If there’s any bad news it would probably have to be the fact shares did try to rally from a couple bottoming candlesticks and have thus far failed to hold those gains.

