Buying Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock? Wait for a Pullback

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you know how incredible Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) has been. Even though shares are down almost 20% from the highs near $121, its performance is still monstrous. NVDA stock is up 48% over the past six months and 170% over the past year.

Source: Shutterstock

Its exposure to a number of high-growth industries has made it a favorite spot for investors to go. In fact, it’s not just NVDA. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) and NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI ) — which was acquired for $110 per share — have all posted torrid growth over the past year.

Simply put, semiconductor and chip stocks have been on fire and Nvidia has been their leader. Nvidia is diversified among a number of secular growth themes, including self-driving cars, data centers, gaming, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

The question is, how much of that growth is priced in and does NVDA stock have further to run?

How to Handle NVDA Stock

It’s not a question of whether NVDA is a good company or whether Nvidia stock is a winner. It is a winner and a great company. But when to buy is very important after such a big run.

Looking at the chart, you can see support sits at $95, (the blue line). Investors have a couple of options here. They could buy the stock at $95, if it falls there and holds.

They could also buy the stock now and use a close below $95 as their stop. This the short-term setup, but it’s not as attractive as a longer-term approach.

A more opportune setup would be for NVDA stock to fall below support. The goal here would be to see a pullback to its 200-day moving average at $82.50, (the blue circle). Considering the stock’s strong momentum over the past year, investors and institutions will likely pile into NVDA at its 200-day. If it falls there, it’s a high-probability bounce spot.

Obviously, timing is more sensitive for traders than it is for investors. Since investors are taking a longer-term approach, they can sit through some of the ups and downs. Although, it’s preferable to eliminate as much of the downs as possible.

On the fundamental side, Analysts expect Nvidia to earn $2.88 per share this year, up 12% from 2016. In 2018, they expect NVDA to grow EPS by 18%. Sales expectations for 2017 and 2018 call for growth of 16.3% and 12.3%, respectively.

Currently, shares trade at 38 times last year’s earnings and 29 times expected earnings. So far, the analysts have been behind the ball.

