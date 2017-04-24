Campbell Soup Recall: ‘Homestyle Chicken’ Cans Contain Wrong Product

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB ) has announced a Campbell Soup recall for one of its Homestyle Chicken products.

The problem behind the Campbell Soup recall has to do with the wrong product being put in the wrong cans. The recall includes 4,185 pounds of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” soup. These cans actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth” soup.

The Campbell Soup recall is for the company’s 18.6-oz. cans of Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta. The cans that are part of the recall have a Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019. This date can be found on the bottom of the can.

The Campbell Soup recall isn’t for cans across the United States. Rather, the company says that the cans were shipped to retailers in Florida. These cans also have the establishment number of “EST. 4R” located on the bottom.

The cans included in the Campbell Soup recall were made on April 13, 2017. The problem was noticed on April 20, 2017 when several customers called in complaining about the mix-up. Campbell’s notes that there were no cases of customers suffering from adverse effects due to the issue.

Campbell Soup Company is suggesting that customers that have cans affected by the recall should not consume them. Instead, it says to throw them away or return them for a refund. The cans contain milk, but this isn’t mentioned on the label. This may cause allergic reactions in some people.

Customers with questions about the Campbell Soup recall can contact the company at (866) 400-0965.