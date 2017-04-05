Can the Facebook Inc Stock Rally Continue? (FB)

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ). FB shares have added about 4.5% in that time frame, outperforming the market.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to the stock’s next earnings release, or is it due for a pullback?

Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let’s take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Facebook Tops on Q4 Earnings Driven by Mobile & Video

Facebook earnings streak continues with yet another better-than-expected quarterly performance. Facebook’s fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share and revenues of $8.8 billion easily topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 and $8.5 billion. This is Facebook’s sixth successive quarter of earnings and revenue beat.

Mobile and live video efforts are paying off big time for the social media giant. Instagram is also emerging as a major cash cow with over 500,000 advertisers. CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued to emphasize on bringing more and more video content on to the platform. It has been investing on original content and said that it will keep doing the same this year as well.

As expected, Facebook continues to maintain a cautious stance on revenue and ad growth. Facebook again stated that ad revenues will continue to grow but will face tougher year-over-year comparisons in the current year.

Moreover, as Facebook continues to ramp up investments, costs will increase. The company plans to go on a hiring spree this year and especially recruit engineers, which will further add to its costs.

Well it’s a no brainer that Facebook(or even any other company for that matter) will keep up with those dizzying initial growth rates as it gets bigger.

Facebook’s Quarterly Numbers in Details

Facebook reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.21 in the quarter, up 124% year over year. Revenues, excluding the impact of year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates basis, increased 51% year over year.

Facebook’s consistently expanding user growth remains one of its biggest growth catalysts. Facebook’s monthly active users (MAUs) were up 17% year over year to a staggering 1.86 billion. In addition, at the end of the quarter, mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion, representing 21% year-over-year growth. Daily Active Users (DAUs) were 1.23 billion, reflecting 18% growth year over year while mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion, up 23% year over year.

Breaking down revenue components, advertising revenues were $8.629 billion, surging 53% year over year. Excluding the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, revenues from advertising also increased 54% year over year. Advertising revenues were driven by increasing mobile engagement, higher number of marketers, and continuing investment in new products.

Mobile ad revenues in the quarter were $7.2 billion (up 61% year over year), contributing 84% to total ad revenues. Ad impressions grew 49%, driven by surging mobile ad impressions. Average price per ad increased 3% from the year-ago quarter. Average revenue per user was $4.83

Payments and other fees decreased 12% year over year to $180 million in the reported quarter owing to a reduction in payment revenues related to PC games. Management expects revenues from this segment to face further decline as PCs lose market share.

On the cost front, cost & expenses increased 29.3% to $4.2 billion, driven by increases in workforce and marketing expenses. However, robust revenue growth provided enough cushion to operating margins.

Non-GAAP operating income of $5.6 billion grew 58.9% year over year.

