Clayton Williams Energy, Inc. Energy (CWEI) Leads 5 Activist Filings

When a person or group of persons acquires beneficial ownership of more than 5% of a company’s equity securities, they are required to file a Schedule 13D or 13G with the SEC.

If these groups intend to influence management into changing the business strategy, they are considered “activist” investors. There is considerable academic research that suggest activist investors contribute to excess returns in equities in the subsequent twelve months after the event.

Investors that acquire 10% or more of a company’s shares, or that gain a board seat, are considered insiders by the SEC and are subject to stricter insider trading filing requirements.

Investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company and intend to influence management are considered activist investors and must file a 13D, and investors that acquire more than 5% of the shares of a company but have no intention of influencing management are considered passive investors and must file a 13G.

Here are 5 recent notable filings:

New Activist Investor Filings

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE ) – DOWNES SEAN P has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 5.20% ownership stake in Universal Insurance Holdings.

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE: NWY ) – Philotimo Fund, LP has filed a new SC 13D, reporting a 0.99% ownership stake in New York.

New Passive Investor Filings

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN ) – Alomari Ahmed has filed a new SC 13G, reporting a 6.20% ownership stake in Professional Diversity Network.

Amended Activist Investor Filings

St. Joe Co. (THE) (NYSE: JOE ) – FAIRHOLME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 33.70% ownership stake in St. Joe Co. (THE). This is an increase of 4.33% from their previous filing.

Williams (CLAYTON) Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEI ) – ARES MANAGEMENT LLC has filed an amended Schedule 13D/A, reporting a 0.00% ownership stake in Williams (CLAYTON) Energy. This is a decrease of 100.00% from their previous filing.

Fintel provides advanced investor tools for data driven investors. See our latest blog post: How to Launch a Hedge Fund.

More From InvestorPlace