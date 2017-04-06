Comcast Xfinity Mobile: 10 Thing to Know About Comcast’s New Unlimited Mobile Service

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) is launching a new unlimited mobile service called Xfinity Mobile.

Here are a few things to know about Comcast Xfinity Mobile.

The service is for customers that already have CMCSA’s Xfinity Internet service.

It includes five phone lines and no access fees.

The lines start with unlimited talk and text, as well as 100MB of shared 4G LTE data for free.

Each line can pay $65 per month for unlimited data.

This drops down to $45 per a month per line if the customer already has the best X1 packages.

Customers can also chose to pay by the gigabyte, which is priced at $12 per GB.

Comcast Xfinity Mobile also allows customers to switch back and forth between the data plans at their choosing.

There are no fees to switch between data plans and customers can use it to avoid higher bills if they use a lot of gigabytes during a single month.

The wireless service also makes it so that customers will automatically connect to Comcast Wi-Fi hot spots.

These options are available to all of the lines so that families can mix and match plans based on their data needs.

Comcast Xfinity Mobile isn’t available yet, but the company says it will launch in the near future. When it does, customers will be able to use smartphones from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and LG on the wireless service.

CMCSA stock was up 1% as of noon Thursday.