New CVS Store Design to Downplay Candy, Highlight Nutritious Items

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) announced that the company will turn its focus towards healthier products.

Following its initiative a few years ago to reduce tobacco products in its stores, the company realized that it needs to continue revamping in order to gain back the $2 billion in sales it lost since 2014 as a result.

Instead of marketing as a regular convenience store, CVS will focus on making you look good, feel good and feel healthy. The drugstore is highlighting nutrition bars and beauty products instead of pushing chocolate bars like every supermarket and convenience store tends to do.

Two thousand of the 8,000 stores owned by CVS around the country — which include the Caremark benefits pharmacy manager — will have a new beauty section with “trend walls” that focus on new products, as well as CVS-branded items.

The move is an extension of the company’s previous move to add more Korean products in order to highlight more skin care products at a time when people care more about their appearance, but the company’s foot traffic has declined.

Additionally, CVS’ healthy food selection will increase by 50% in its stores to go along with its new health and beauty products that will give the store a new look to distinguish it from the rest of the pack.

CVS shares gained 2% during regular trading hours Thursday.