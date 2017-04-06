What Is Wrong With CVS Health Corp (CVS)?

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS ) was supposed to be one of the last slam dunks left in retail. Everyone needs their drugs, right? As we age, we need more drugs. That means we need drug stores. And since CVS also owns Caremark, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers, they should have guaranteed order flow even if I want the drugs mailed to me.

But something happened on the way to retail nirvana. CVS stock has dropped almost 26% over the last year. Since the start of 2017 it’s down 1%, essentially flat.

That is not the story told by financials. The company managed nearly 12% growth year-over-year for its December quarter. Net income was up almost 14% year over year. Operating cash flow has been rising steadily and passed $10 billion in 2016. The company has 25% of its assets subject to debt, thanks to its 2015 purchases of Omnicare and the Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) retail pharmacy business.

A Problem of Margins

Since the Target deal, CVS stock has gone from being overvalued to undervalued. That’s what Guggenheim Securities says, and they have a $90 per share price target.

That’s small comfort to those who bought in at over $100 per share a year ago.

Still, a lot of people are pounding the table for CVS. Analysts like both the stores and the specialty pharmacy operations. One analyst says a short squeeze is on.

But this is not as easy a business as some think. CVS recently lost a $2.8 billion federal contract. CVS faces new competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ), including a plan to let customers refill prescriptions via their mobile apps.

Keeping its pharmacy pipeline growing is essential to CVS, which derives 75% of its revenue from prescriptions. The company is telling anyone who will listen that its margins are minuscule, almost nonexistent.

Maybe that is a play for political sympathy, or maybe that’s the truth.

Taking the Loss

I bought into the growth story, and I paid for it, finally selling out a position in CVS stock recently at a substantial loss.

The fact is that drug stores can be dis-intermediated, not just by giants like Walmart but by smaller players. These pharmacies are taking huge chunks of market share and are starting to pack pills in doses, meaning the savings come with service.

