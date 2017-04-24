Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (DB) Stock Climbs Double Digits

Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB ) stock was climbing high on Monday.

Deutsche Bank AG (USA) has seen a high number of put options trading today. There have been 1,620 put options purchased by traders for the company. The average number of put options purchased daily on DB is 566.

The high amount of Deutsche Bank AG (USA) put options being bought by traders may be partially responsible to the increase in the stocks’ price. The amount traded today is 186% higher than the normal trading amount, reports The Cerbat Gem.

Analysts at Barclays PLC released a research note on Sunday concerning Deutsche Bank AG (USA). In the note, the research firm reaffirmed its “Equal Weight” rating for the banking company.

There are currently 17 research analysts that have ratings for Deutsche Bank AG (USA) stock. This includes nine “Sell” ratings, five “Hold” ratings, two “Buy” rating and one “Strong Buy” rating. This comes to an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55, Sports Perspective and Market News notes.

Deutsche Bank AG (USA) is also preparing to release its earnings report for the first quarter of 2017. The banking company will release this report on Thursday, April 27, 2017. It will also hold a conference call concerning its Q1 earnings on the same day.

Deutsche Bank AG (USA) has also recently announced a dividend to investors. This dividend will be 20.24 cents per share. It will be payable on May 23, 2017 to investors that are on record as of May 18, 2017.

DB stock was up 10% as of Monday morning.