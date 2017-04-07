6 Dividend Stocks Hiking Payouts — EPD TJX CCL STZ LSI BBBY

The S&P 500 Index took a slight breather this week as investors digested a mixed jobs report, tensions in Syria and minutes from the Federal Reserve that showed officials are open to cutting back the Fed’s balance sheet later this year, further reducing monetary stimulus. Despite some of the uncertainty, a handful of dividend stocks delivered clear messages with payout raises.

Six notable dividend stocks increased their payouts over the last week, including two consumer retailers, a cruise ship operator, a large beverage manufacturer and a major provider of midstream energy services.

Here are six dividend stocks increasing payouts.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD ) announced a 1% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing it from 41 cents per share to 41.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of April 28 will receive their higher dividends on May 8 from the midstream energy services provider. EPD shares will be ex-dividend on April 26.

EPD Dividend Yield: 6%

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) increased its quarterly dividend by 20%, raising its payment to 31.25 cents per share from 26 cents. The discount apparel and home fashions retailer will pay shareholders of record as of May 11 on June 1. The stock’s shares trade ex-dividend on May 9.

TJX Dividend Yield: 1.6%

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL ) announced a 14% raise to its quarterly dividend, increasing its payout by a nickel from 35 cents per share to 40 cents. The cruise company will send its higher dividends out on June 16 to shareholders of record as of May 26. CCL shares will trade ex-dividend on May 24.

CCL Dividend Yield: 2.4%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ ) raised its quarterly dividend by 30%, increasing it from 40 cents per share to 52 cents. The alcoholic beverage company will pay its higher dividend to shareholders of record as of May 10 on May 24. STZ shares will trade ex-dividend on May 8.

STZ Dividend Yield: 0.9%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI ) announced a 5% increase to its quarterly dividend, raising it from 95 cents per share to $1. Dividends will be paid from the self-storage real estate investment trust on April 26 to shareholders of record as of April 18. LSI shares become ex-dividend on April 13.

LSI Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ) increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to 15 cents per share from 12.5 cents. Shareholders of record as of June 16 will receive dividends from the home furnishings retailer on July 18. The company’s shares will go ex-dividend on June 14.

BBBY Dividend Yield: 1.5%

As of the time of this writing, Brian Bollinger was long TJX stock.