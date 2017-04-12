Dodge Demon 2018: 13 Things to Know About the 840-HP Muscle Car

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU ) showed off its new Dodge Demon last night before the start of the New York Auto Show today.

The Dodge Demon is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s big attempt to draw in customers looking for a street legal drag racing car. It was introduced by Vin Diesel and some obvious references to the Fast and the Furious film series were made.

Here are a few things to know about the Dodge Demon.

The car’s full production name is the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

It has the most powerful V8 ever put in a production car.

The Dodge Demon can go from 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds.

It then only takes 5.1 to reach 100 mph.

The Dodge Demon is able to do the quarter mile in just 9.65 seconds.

It has 770 pound-feet of torque.

The car puts the driver under 1.8g on launch.

When taking off, the car pops the front wheels 2.92 feet off of the ground, which is a Guinness World Record for a production car.

Buyers can chose to forgo passenger and back seats to reduce the weight of the car.

3,000 of the Dodge Demon will be sold in the United States and another 300 are going to Canada.

It features air intake scoops to increase power the faster the car is going.

The car also has a new feature called the SRT Power Chiller that uses the air conditioner to cool air from the supercharger, which also increases its power.

The price of the Dodge Demon hasn’t been announced, yet.

You can learn more about the Dodge Demon by clicking these links. There’s also a video below with more information.