Does Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Have Any Meaningful Growth Left?

My bearish call earlier this month on smartphone and technology titan Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has not yet played out. AAPL stock is up nearly 3% since March 6, which easily bests the negative 1% return of the market as a whole since then.

Besides, a month is only a blink of an eye to a long-term-minded investor. Apple’s prospects over the next few years are far from certain, and the business fundamentals are what will drive Apple (and any) stock going forward.

A recent note from Pacific Crest puts those fundamentals into long-term doubt.

Pacific Crest, which is mildly bullish on shares — despite an “Overweight” rating, they have a price target of just $150, or 4% higher — sees an end to the gravy train, or at least a slowing. “We see potential for further upside to our unit and gross profit dollar estimates in the coming iPhone cycle, but believe growth beyond that will slow substantially.”

I tend to agree.

A key concern for AAPL is the dominance of the Android operating system — the open-source system developed by Apple’s archrival Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL ). As of the third quarter of last year, Android boasted a market share of nearly 87% (86.8%), which came despite an embarrassing recall of the Galaxy Note 7. Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) is the leading manufacturer of smart phones that run off Android.

Apple’s iOS operating system has seen its market share decline over the past year. It ended the third quarter of last year with a market share of 12.5%. The third largest competitor is Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT ) Windows Phone. Yet its market share was only 0.3% to barely qualify it as a competitor. The rest of the market accounted for the remaining 0.4%.

Despite its seemingly small operating system market share, Apple is projected to report total sales of $228 billion for all of fiscal 2017. Expectations for the next year (2018) stand at $246 billion, or annual growth of 8%. Not too bad for such a large installed base of users.

Yet there are concerns about where future growth in AAPL stock will stem from.

Apple fell to fifth place in China when it reported its latest quarterly results. Its market share fell to 10.8% from 12% in the previous year. Huawei is the market leader in China.

is the market leader in China. Apple is also considered only a bit player in India, where smart phone prices average less than $150. Its market share is only 10th in India.

Apple changed the smartphone space with the release of the iPhone. It also essentially invented apps that users deploy to play games, access social media and shop.

But tech moves fast, and rivals have quickly gotten up to speed by copying — or should I say emulating — the best of what the iPhone has to offer. Patent litigation is working out the fine line between the two.

The Future of Smartphones

An overview of 10 predicted trends in mobile phones by PC World late last year indicates that new innovations are likely to be incremental, as opposed to revolutionary. It cites new designs, such as slimmer and sleeker iPhones, perhaps a folding smartphone from Samsung, or new customization, such as mixing a phone and watch capabilities.

Chips are getting faster, which helps users access data and services more quickly. USB-C ports are fast replacing micro-USB ports on Android-based phones. Charging is getting quicker, and storage is increasing. Tech moves at the speed of light, or at least tries to.

