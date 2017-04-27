Don’t Be Fooled. Twitter Inc (TWTR) Earnings Sucked.

The market seemed very upbeat regarding the first-quarter earnings report out of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) because it beat estimates. TWTR stock is up 10% in two days, so Wall Street clearly sees something it likes.

Personally, I’m not thrilled about the specifics, but let me walk you through Twitter’s Q1 report and see just what is good and what is not so grand.

Twitter Earnings

Revenue came in at $548 million, which is a terrible number no matter which way you slice it. That’s an 8% decline, which is the first year-over-year increase Twitter has ever posted.

Worse, this came on an 11% decrease in advertising revenue. While data licensing was up 17% to $74 million, it only represents about 15% of total revenue, so I see nothing to get excited about there.

Everyone was jumping up and down on TWTR stock after the earnings beat, but did they even see this revenue decline? Or did they see the 10% decline in expenses that helped contribute to the beat? Or did they see that those declines were actually offset by having to rev-share more money on some content?

Twitter put up an operational loss of $40.3 million, which was an improvement over last year’s $59.1 million. But, when you look at the P&L, the reason for this is because TWTR spent $27 million less on research and development, and $66 million less on sales and marketing.

I’m struggling to figure out why this is special in any way. If profitability depends on how much or little one opens the expense spigot, while revenue is declining, I’m skeptical about the entire business model.

Besides, “beating” the estimates by “only” having a $61.6 million loss only goes to show how frothy and stupid the stock market is right now. Oh, and TWTR stock was diluted by another 4.5%, since shares outstanding increased from 691 million to 722 million.

The one piece of good news in the financials is cash. Operating cash flow improved from $162.7 million to $203.4 million, and TWTR is stacked with $3.9 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

What’s particularly disconcerting is that these revenue declines occurred despite an increase in total daily active users (DAUs) by 14% year-over-year, which compares very nicely to 11% in Q4 of FY16, 7% in Q3, 5% in Q2, and 3%. This trend is happening globally. But the fact that it isn’t boosting revenue is pretty depressing.

Next Page