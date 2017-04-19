Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Coming to Amtrak Trains

Dunkin Brands Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: DNKN ) Dunkin’ Donuts coffee is now available on select Amtrak trains.

Customers that are travelling on Amtrak’s Acela Express trains in the Northeast Corridor now have the ability to purchase Dunkin’ Donuts coffee coffee during their trips. This will allow passengers to chose between the company’s Original Blend and Dunkin’ Decaf hot coffees.

Dunkin’ Donuts notes that the coffee on Amtrak trains will be made with the same machines that it uses in its own stores. It says that this will guarantee the flavor of the coffee. The drinks will be available in First Class and Café Acela.

The expansion of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee to Amtrak trains will allow the company to reach more customer that may not have made time to stop by one of its stores. It notes that there are 3.4 million passengers of Amtrak’s Acela Express trains each year.

Dunkin’ Donuts also says that it also plans to expand the number of Amtrak trains that it sells its coffee on. The company is planning to introduce its coffee to passengers of Amtrak’s Northeast Regional trains that operate in the Northeast Corridor later this year.

“Amtrak takes pride in enriching the customer experience with premium services and brands, and offering Dunkin’ Donuts hot coffee aboard all of our Acela Express trains is just the latest example of this on-going commitment,” Thomas Hall, Amtrak’s Vice President of Passenger Experience, said in a statement.

DNKN stock was up slightly as of Wednesday afternoon.